Nation & World

Car hits pedestrians outside London museum; some injured

The Associated Press

October 07, 2017 7:30 AM

LONDON

London police say emergency services are outside the Natural History Museum in London after a car struck pedestrians. Police say a number of people have been injured and one person has been detained at the scene.

The crash happened at 2:20 p.m. on a day when the central London museum is usually teeming with pedestrians including international tourists. Photographs showed a dented silver car and a man being pinned to the ground outside the museum.

Police said Saturday they are working to establish the circumstances and the cause.

The London Ambulance Service was responding to the incident.

Police said more details would be released later. There was no immediate statement on the number or severity of the injuries.

London's official terrorist threat level has been set at "severe," indicating an attack is highly likely.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video