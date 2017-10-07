FILE - In this June 29, 2017 file photo, Cardinal George Pell meets the media, at the Vatican. Cardinal George Pell, the most senior Catholic official to face sex offense charges, was jeered by protesters as he made a court appearance on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 in his native Australia.
Australian delegation travels to Rome amid sex abuse scandal

The Associated Press

October 07, 2017 4:06 AM

VATICAN CITY

The Vatican says that leaders of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference have traveled to Rome to discuss "the restoration of trust" amid a sex abuse scandal involving Australian cardinal George Pell, a top adviser to the pope.

The Vatican announced the delegation's visit this week in a statement Saturday, saying key Australian church leaders met with top officials including the Vatican secretary of state and the secretary of the Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith, which is the Vatican office that processes all cases of priests accused of sexually abusing minors.

The extraordinary meetings in Rome come months after the Vatican released Pell to return to Australia to face charges in the decades-old case. Pell, who took a leave of absence as the Vatican's financial czar, denies the charges.

