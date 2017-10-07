Nation & World

Rector of Legion-run seminary leaving after fathering 2 kids

The Associated Press

October 07, 2017 12:46 AM

VATICAN CITY

The Legion of Christ religious order, stained by revelations that its founder sexually abused seminarians and fathered several children, is dealing with a new credibility scandal.

In a letter released by the Legion on Saturday, the rector of its diocesan seminary in Rome, the Rev. Oscar Turrion, admitted he had fathered two children and is leaving the priesthood.

Turrion was rector of the Pontifical Maria Mater Eclesiae International College, a residence for diocesan seminarians who study at Rome's ecclesial universities. Currently some 107 seminarians live there, most from India, Africa and Latin America.

The Legion said it was "conscious of the impact that the negative example" of Turrion's case created for seminarians and the Christian faithful, and said it was committed to a path of renewal.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video