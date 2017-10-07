A police officer takes cover behind a police vehicle during a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Dozens were killed and hundreds were wounded at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.
Nation & World

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

October 07, 2017 12:32 AM

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes images of police and concertgoers during the mass shooting in Las Vegas; a Bedouin man waiting for camel-ride customers in Egypt; and a row of trees knocked over by high winds in Germany.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2017.

