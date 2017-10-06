Nation & World

Police say teacher sent nude photos to 15-year-old girl

The Associated Press

October 06, 2017 8:29 PM

NEW YORK

Police say a New York City teacher has been arrested for sending nude photos of himself to a 15-year-old former student.

The Daily News reports (http://nydn.us/2xobAyq ) 35-year-old Michael Cognato was arrested Friday and accused of sending naked photos and videos to the girl.

Prosecutors say he also persuaded the girl to send lewd videos of herself to him.

Cognato is a teacher at Intermediate School 93 in Queens. Prosecutors say the girl was his student when she was in the eighth grade and they stayed in contact after she graduated from the school.

Cognato faces charges including promoting a sexual performance by a child.

A city Department of Education spokesman says Cognato has been removed from the classroom.

Information about a lawyer for Cognato was not immediately available.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video