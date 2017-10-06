Nation & World

7 dead, 1 injured in military helicopter crash in Mexico

The Associated Press

October 06, 2017 5:45 PM

MEXICO CITY

Mexico's Defense Department says seven army personnel are presumed dead after a helicopter crashed in the northern state of Durango.

One soldier was found seriously wounded at the scene. The bodies of the rest of the victims were believed to be in the wreckage of the craft.

The department said Friday the Bell 412 transport helicopter was on a training mission and was carrying 2 pilots, an officer and five soldiers.

The crash occurred near El Salto in a mountainous region of Durango.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video