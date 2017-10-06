Nation & World

Suspect in Kansas City trail killings charged in new case

The Associated Press

October 06, 2017 8:33 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

A suspect in the surprise-attack shooting deaths of two men in Kansas City, Missouri, is now charged in a woman's killing.

Prosecutors on Friday charged 22-year-old Fredrick Demond Scott of Kansas City with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 64-year-old Karen Harmeyer of Grandview.

The indictment didn't include details of the death but KCTV reports an officer was called in July to investigate a dead body. Once the officer arrived, witnesses told him about Harmeyer, who lived in woods behind a church.

The officer entered the campsite and found her decomposed body inside a tent.

Scott previously was charged in two killings and is a person of interest in three others. All those victims were older white men. Scott is black.

The men were shot in surprise attacks, some near recreation trails.

