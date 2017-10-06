Nation & World

Cops: Man, 81, says he'll 'blow up' school in misdialed call

The Associated Press

October 06, 2017 7:17 AM

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa.

Police say an 81-year-old Pennsylvania man who left a phone message threatening to blow up a school says he misdialed and was trying to return a threatening call he'd received from another number.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Lawrence Stabler, the Loyalsock Township man arrested Thursday night.

Police say Stabler left a message on the answering machine at the Donald E. Schick Elementary School threatening to "blow up" the building near Williamport earlier in the day.

Police say Stabler acknowledged making the call, but told them he was trying to call back another number from which he'd received threatening calls.

Stabler has been jailed in Lycoming County, after he was unable to immediately post $25,000 bond.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video