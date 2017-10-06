Nation & World

Brazil forces fan out in north Rio to combat rising violence

The Associated Press

October 06, 2017 4:13 AM

SAO PAULO

Brazilian police and military are serving dozens of arrest warrants in northern Rio de Janeiro as part of efforts to combat rising violence in the city.

In recent weeks, a series of intense shootouts led Brazilian authorities to ask the military to help patrol the perimeter of Rocinha, Rio's largest slum. Police said Friday's operation in Morro dos Macacos was related to ongoing efforts to combat violence in Rocinha.

On Twitter, Civil Police said its officers as well as those from the military police and the army were fanning out in the neighborhood to serve 31 arrest warrants. So far, six people have been arrested.

Rio has long struggled with crime, but amid a national economic crisis, it is experiencing its worst wave of violence in a decade.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video