Spain court quiz Catalan police officers in sedition case

Anti-independence demonstrators shout slogans and wave Spanish flags in support of Spain's security forces in front of a Guardia Civil Civil Guard ) barracks in Sant Boi de LLobregat, in the outskirts of Barcelona, Spain, Thursday Oct. 5, 2017. The additional deployment of Spanish police forces has enraged many in Catalonia who say that officers used excessive force when cracking down on last weekend's banned independence referendum. Spain's government has praised the police response, calling it proportionate.