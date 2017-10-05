Man charged in deaths of 2 Kansas City-area women

File-This undated file photo provided by the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department shows Kylr Yust. The Missouri man connected to two Kansas City-area females who disappeared about 10 years apart was charged Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, with their murders. Cass County authorities charged Yust with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of abandoning a corpse in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, of Belton, and 21-year-old Jessica Runions of Raymore. He is being held on $1 million bond. Kansas City, Mo. Police Department via AP, File)