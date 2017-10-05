Casa Grande police: 4 killed; 1 person in custody

Four people who appeared to be gunshot victims were found dead Thursday in Casa Grande. Police said they had one person in custody.
Police and medical personnel discovered the victims "in a duplex type of residence" following a 911 call about gunfire, said Officer Thomas Anderson, a Casa Grande police spokesman.
The victims appeared to be adults, but no additional information was immediately available.
"All four are deceased of apparent gunshot wounds," Anderson said.
Neighbors provided police with descriptions. "Since then we've been able to identify one person who we believe is our suspect," Anderson added.
It wasn't immediately clear whether the suspect was the same person whom Anderson said a police unit in the area followed after seeing someone running just as police began responding to the 911 call.
Weapons were recovered, but it wasn't known whether they were used in the killings, Anderson said.
Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer and two county attorneys were at the crime scene being briefed by police.
Casa Grande is 41 miles (66 kilometers) south of Phoenix.
