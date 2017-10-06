Nation & World

Correction: Two-Hour Pursuit story

The Associated Press

October 06, 2017 5:01 AM

ATCHISON, Kan.

In a story Oct. 5 about a police pursuit in Kansas, The Associated Press erroneously reported the chase ended in Kansas. The chase ended in Savannah, Missouri.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Kansas police chase lasts 2 hours

A motorist driving on four flat tires led police on a two-hour pursuit through parts of Kansas and Missouri

ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) — A motorist driving on four flat tires led police on a two-hour pursuit in parts of Kansas and Missouri before his arrest.

The News-Press Now reports the chase began early Thursday in northeast Kansas' Atchison County when officers attempted to stop a pickup truck on a warrant with several felony violations.

Police say the suspect later drove into neighboring Missouri, through St. Joseph and toward Savannah. St. Joseph police laid a spike strip that blew out all four tires of the suspect's vehicle.

Police say the pursuit ended in Savannah, Missouri, where the vehicle veered into a ditch. Officers found drugs and three loaded weapons in the vehicle.

The suspect was taken to a hospital because officers believe he ingested several grams of methamphetamine prior to the arrest. Police say the suspect will be jailed after his hospital evaluation.

