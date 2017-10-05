Fed up with catcalling, she took 24 selfies with smiling men who she says harassed her

Have you ever heard of a time where catcalling actually worked?
The success rate of catcalling has to be low, and studies show it happens to the vast majority of women. Yet men around the world continue to yell random, obscene, repulsive “pick-up lines” in hopes of luring in a woman.
There is no winning when you get catcalled. You either engage and stoop to their level or you say nothing and feel powerless. But 20-year-old Noa Jansma of Amsterdam hopes to change that with an Instagram campaign.
In a project she calls #DearCatcallers, Jansma took 24 selfies with men she accused of catcalling her in the past month “to create awareness about the objectification of women in my daily life.”
“By making the selfie, both the objectifier and the object are assembled in one composition,” Jansma wrote on Instagram. “Myself, as the object, standing in front of the catcallers represents the reversed power ratio which is caused by this project."
Jansma said she was catcalled more than the 24 times she took a photo but only did so when she felt safe, according to the Independent.
It’s smart, but scary — it takes a lot of courage to get close enough to take a selfie with a stranger who just yelled sexually objectifying and demeaning comments about your body. But she did — 24 times.
She said only one man asked her why she was taking the selfie, exemplifying the problem, according to Dutch newspaper Het Parool, as reported and translated by The Independent.
In the photos, Jansma appears stone cold, angry and annoyed while her catcallers are laughing, touching her and gleeful, as if it’s all a joke.
"They're not at all suspicious because they find what they do completely normal," she told Het Parool.
She also includes disturbing captions that include the exact phrases she alleges her catcallers said.
"I know what I would do with you, baby."
"God bless, When I see you, all I get is wild thoughts, wild, Wild Thoughts!!"
Ew, right?
Her account has more than 69,000 followers and has been praised by women around the world who can relate, calling her “brave” and “inspiring.” But some of the comments represent the exact attitude she is fighting.
“What do u expect, u pretty. and thumbs up to the brave men not scared to tell u that,” one commenter wrote.
A British journalist started a similar project, Cheer Up Luv, where she photographs women where they were harassed to raise awareness of sexual objectification and harassment.
In 2014, a New York woman’s YouTube video recording “10 hours of walking in NYC as a woman” went viral.
Though Jansma’s 30-day project has ended, she wants to continue the fight against catcalling by encouraging women around the world to send her #DearCatcallers selfies.
“My month of posts has ended, but it doesn't mean that catcallers are in the past as well,” Jansma wrote. “To show that it's a global phenomenon and that this art-project is not only about me, I'll pass on the account to different girls around the world. This will be a process and it will take time, so please stay tuned."
Jansma wants women to join in the fight and post their own #dearcatcallers photos to Instagram or direct message her.
