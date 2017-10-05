Nation & World

Suicide bomber strikes Shiite shrine in Pakistan, killing 12

The Associated Press

October 05, 2017 7:06 AM

QUETTA, Pakistan

A Pakistani government spokesman says a suicide bomber has struck a Shiite shrine a remote village in the country's southwest, killing at least 12 people and wounding 30.

Anwarul Haq Kakar, the spokesman for the provincial governor, says the attack took place on Thursday in Jhal Magsi. The village is located about 400 kilometers, or 240 miles, east of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province. He says the dead and wounded persons are being taken to nearby hospitals

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, but Sunni extremists have carried out many such attacks in the past, targeting minority Shiite Muslims in Baluchistan and elsewhere in the country.

Sunni extremists perceive Shiites as apostates who should be killed.

