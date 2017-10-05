Thai mourners pay last-minute respects to late king

Mourners hold a portrait of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej line to pay their respects to the Royal Urn outside the Grand Palace for last day of viewing in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. The royal cremation is scheduled on Oct. 26, 2017. Adulyadej died on Oct. 13 last year at age 88 after seven decades on the throne. Sakchai Lalit AP Photo