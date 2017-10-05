Some in GOP open to banning gun accessory used in Vegas

Former Rep. Gabby Giffords of Arizona who survived an assassination attempt in 2011, flanked by Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Calif., left, and Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., right, joins House Democrats in a call for action on gun safety legislation on the House steps Wednesday morning after the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas this week, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo