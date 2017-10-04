FILE - In this March 15, 2015 file photo, New York City Detective Steven McDonald, his wife Patti, and son, Conor, smile after receiving the Spirit of Giving Award at the Kelly Cares Foundation's 5th Annual Irish Eyes Gala held at the JW Marriot Essex House in New York. A new street sign has been unveiled to honor the New York Police Department officer who forgave a teenage gunman who left him paralyzed. Detective McDonald died in Jan. 2017 at the age of 59 after suffering a heart attack.
FILE - In this March 15, 2015 file photo, New York City Detective Steven McDonald, his wife Patti, and son, Conor, smile after receiving the Spirit of Giving Award at the Kelly Cares Foundation's 5th Annual Irish Eyes Gala held at the JW Marriot Essex House in New York. A new street sign has been unveiled to honor the New York Police Department officer who forgave a teenage gunman who left him paralyzed. Detective McDonald died in Jan. 2017 at the age of 59 after suffering a heart attack. Photo by Stuart Ramson
FILE - In this March 15, 2015 file photo, New York City Detective Steven McDonald, his wife Patti, and son, Conor, smile after receiving the Spirit of Giving Award at the Kelly Cares Foundation's 5th Annual Irish Eyes Gala held at the JW Marriot Essex House in New York. A new street sign has been unveiled to honor the New York Police Department officer who forgave a teenage gunman who left him paralyzed. Detective McDonald died in Jan. 2017 at the age of 59 after suffering a heart attack. Photo by Stuart Ramson

Nation & World

Street sign unveiled to honor fallen New York police officer

The Associated Press

October 04, 2017 5:35 PM

NEW YORK

A new street sign has been unveiled to honor a New York Police Department officer who forgave a teenage gunman who left him paralyzed.

Detective Steven McDonald died in January at the age of 59 after suffering a heart attack.

McDonald was shot in 1986. Doctors said he wouldn't live through the afternoon, but he survived more than 30 years. After he forgave the gunman, he became an international voice for peace.

On Wednesday, city officials posted a new street sign that read "Steven McDonald Way" near his Central Park station house. His widow and their son, who is now a police sergeant, attended the ceremony.

The New York Post reports Conor McDonald called his father "one of the greatest men who ever lived."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video