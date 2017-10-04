Street sign unveiled to honor fallen New York police officer

FILE - In this March 15, 2015 file photo, New York City Detective Steven McDonald, his wife Patti, and son, Conor, smile after receiving the Spirit of Giving Award at the Kelly Cares Foundation's 5th Annual Irish Eyes Gala held at the JW Marriot Essex House in New York. A new street sign has been unveiled to honor the New York Police Department officer who forgave a teenage gunman who left him paralyzed. Detective McDonald died in Jan. 2017 at the age of 59 after suffering a heart attack. Photo by Stuart Ramson