Bryan Johnson was under the influence of alcohol when he was arrested in Capser, Wyoming, on Monday. He said he has traveled from the future to warn the city about aliens.
Nation & World

He said he came from the year 2048 and warned of aliens. Police said he was drunk

By Joshua Tehee

October 04, 2017 3:54 PM

Bryant Johnson was looking to warn the residents of Casper, Wyoming, of an imminent alien invasion. Instead, he was arrested on Monday night, in an incident right out of the sci-fi film “12 Monkeys.”

Police were called about a man claiming to be from the future. When they arrived, Johnson told police he was from the year 2048 and that he came to Casper to warn about the alien invasion, which would happen next year, according to a police report. He wanted to speak with the president of the town.

In the future that’s how government works, apparently.

According to the report, Johnson smelled of alcohol, had watery, bloodshot eyes and slightly slurred speech and blew a .136 on a portable breath test (after several tries).

Of course, Johnson said he was only able to travel by having aliens fill him with alcohol. Also there was a mixup in the dates. He was supposed to travel to 2018, he said.

