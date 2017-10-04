Judge won't release Iraq War veteran fighting deportation

FILE - In this undated file photograph courtesy of Chong Kim provided by his attorney Tim Warden-Hertz, Chong Kim poses for a photo in National Guard fatigues. An immigrant rights group is asking the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to release an Iraq War veteran who has been detained for more than three months while waiting to learn whether he'll be deported. Chong Kim, a South Korean immigrant and green card holder from Portland, Oregon, joined the National Guard in 2005 and served in Iraq in 2009 and 2010. Kim has a parole hearing Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. Chong Kim via AP, File)