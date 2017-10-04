Nation & World

New England Patriots show off customized Boeing 767

The Associated Press

October 04, 2017 5:35 AM

WARWICK, R.I.

The New England Patriots are celebrating the inaugural flight of their very own Boeing 767.

The team will be at T.F. Green Airport in Rhode Island on Wednesday before heading to Florida, where they play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday.

They'll take their customized aircraft, which is painted with the team's logo and red-white-and-blue colors, and includes the Pats' five Lombardi trophies painted on the tail.

In a video the team posted online , Jim Nolan, chief operating officer of Gillette Stadium, explains the team can now bring all their people and equipment on every trip. He says they've installed the widest and largest seats the plane can handle, and added five inches of legroom beyond a typical first-class seat.

The team has two of the planes and will use one as a backup.

