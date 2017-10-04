WHAT'S HAPPENING: Girlfriend denies knowledge of Vegas plot

More Videos 2:23 Lawyer for Frank Carson's wife, Georgia DeFilippo, discusses claim against government officials Pause 6:58 Predictions for Week 6 of Stanislaus District high school football 1:31 St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue 1:09 Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank 0:53 Condemned Modesto apartments burn 1:22 Watch Frank Carson's wife, Georgia DeFilippo, read statement at news conference 3:06 Police release bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooting 1:44 Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting 0:40 Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department investigates homicide in Turlock 1:24 Giant pumpkin heads to festival Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Police release bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooting WARNING: PROFANITY AND GUNFIRE. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on October 3 released bodycam footage from officers at the scene of a mass shooting near Mandalay Bay hotel on the evening of Sunday, October 1. Undersheriff Kevin McMahill narrates this footage during a press conference, saying the footage showed officers hunkering down behind a wall that "faces Mandalay Bay," while trying to determine the direction of the shooting. Loud bangs, as well as screams and sobs from the crowd, can be heard in the video. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police

