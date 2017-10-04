Nation & World

RAF jets escort Ryanair flight amid fears of security threat

The Associated Press

October 04, 2017 2:17 AM

LONDON

Royal Air Force Typhoon jets escorted a Ryanair flight from Lithuania to London Stansted after what appears to be a hoax security threat.

The plane was traveling from Kaunas, Lithuania to Luton Airport but was diverted to Stansted. All flights have now resumed after being held for 10 minutes just before 9 a.m. (0800 GMT) on Wednesday.

Ryanair says in a statement that the flight was diverted "after Lithuanian authorities received a suspected hoax security alert."

Stansted often deals with hijacks and major security alerts and normally has the planes land on a remote field northwest of the terminal building.

Essex Police say the incident is "not believed to be a hijack situation or terror matter."

