Nation & World

Boris Johnson criticized for Libya 'dead bodies' comment

The Associated Press

October 04, 2017 1:06 AM

MANCHESTER, England

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is facing calls to resign after saying that a violence-torn Libyan city could become a tourism hub, once the dead bodies are removed.

Johnson made the remark in a side meeting at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, northwest England.

Discussing progress in stabilizing and rebuilding Libya after years of conflict, Johnson said the beachside city of Sirte could be "the next Dubai. ... The only thing they have got to do is clear the dead bodies away."

Backbench Conservative lawmaker Heidi Allen tweeted that Johnson "must be sacked for this," and others called the comments unacceptable.

Cabinet colleague Damian Green told Sky News on Wednesday that "everyone, including Boris, needs to be careful in their use of language."

