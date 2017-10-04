Nation & World

Pakistani army says Indian fire killed 2 children in Kashmir

The Associated Press

October 04, 2017 12:57 AM

ISLAMABAD

Pakistan's army says Indian forces, backed by artillery, have targeted border villages along the separation line in the disputed region of Kashmir, killing two children.

The military statement says the attack took place on Wednesday, describing it as "unprovoked" Indian firing. It says Pakistani troops are returning fire, targeting the source of the attack, and that intermittent exchanges are still continuing.

There was no immediate reaction from India but both sides often accuse each other of initiating gunfire exchanges in Kashmir in violation of a 2003 cease-fire agreement.

Pakistan and India have a long history of bitter relations over Kashmir, which both countries claim in its entirety.

The two neighbors have fought two of their three wars over the region since they gained independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

