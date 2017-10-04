Nation & World

Attack in southeast Turkey kills 4 soldiers, wounds 4 others

The Associated Press

October 04, 2017 12:37 AM

ANKARA, Turkey

Turkish officials say four soldiers were killed and four others were wounded in a bomb attack by Kurdish rebels in southeast Turkey.

The governor's office for Hakkari province said Wednesday that the improvised explosive device was planted on a road near the town of Yuksekova, close to the border with Iran, and went off as a military vehicle was passing by.

The wounded soldiers were transported to a hospital in Yusekova. There was no immediate information on their conditions.

Hurriyet newspaper said the military launched an operation, backed by air power, to catch the militants.

The rebels of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, have waged a three-decade long insurgency in southeast Turkey. Violence flared again in 2015 after the collapse of a two-year peace process.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video