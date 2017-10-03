Nation & World

Poland urged to fire publisher of works by Holocaust denier

The Associated Press

October 03, 2017 3:51 AM

WARSAW, Poland

A Jewish rights group is urging a Polish state historical institute to fire an official who has published several books by notorious British Holocaust denier David Irving.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center, headquartered in the United States, says the official, Arkadiusz Wingert, published books by Irving between 2009 and 2014.

Wingert is now the deputy director of the publishing office of the Institute of National Remembrance, a state body that investigates crimes in Poland during World War II and the subsequent communist era.

"If the (institute) is to maintain any shred of credibility it must end its relationship with Wingert immediately and stop all efforts aimed at undermining the history of the Holocaust in Poland," Mark Weitzman, director of government affairs for the Wiesenthal center, said in a statement late Monday.

The history institute has defended hiring Wingert, arguing that none of the works that Wingert published violated Polish law, which makes Holocaust denial a crime.

It also noted that the Polish editions of Irving's works Wingert had already been published elsewhere first.

Irving is a revisionist historian who has declared that the Auschwitz gas chambers were a hoax.

He has been declared guilty of Holocaust denial by courts in Britain and Austria, where he served a 13-month prison sentence.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video