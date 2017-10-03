Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah is surrounded by security during his visit to the Shejaiya neighborhood in Gaza City, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Hamdallah is in Gaza for the most ambitious attempt yet to end the 10-year rift between rival Palestinian factions Fatah and Hamas.
Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah is surrounded by security during his visit to the Shejaiya neighborhood in Gaza City, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Hamdallah is in Gaza for the most ambitious attempt yet to end the 10-year rift between rival Palestinian factions Fatah and Hamas. Khalil Hamra AP Photo
Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah is surrounded by security during his visit to the Shejaiya neighborhood in Gaza City, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Hamdallah is in Gaza for the most ambitious attempt yet to end the 10-year rift between rival Palestinian factions Fatah and Hamas. Khalil Hamra AP Photo

Nation & World

Palestinian PM convenes first government meeting in Gaza

The Associated Press

October 03, 2017 12:54 AM

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip

The Palestinian prime minister has held the first government meeting in Gaza as part of a major reconciliation effort to end the 10-year rift between Fatah and the militant Hamas group.

Rami Hamdallah said after Tuesday's meeting, which took place at the Gaza residence of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, that he's ready "to take over tasks and resolve all pending issues" with the coastal strip.

In a significant concession, Hamas has agreed to turn over all governing responsibilities to Hamdallah.

The Palestinian premier arrived in Gaza on Monday with armed guards and an entourage of West Bank officials to a hero's welcome from thousands of people.

Huge posters of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, who brokered the reconciliation effort, were featured outside Abbas' residence as Hamas policemen were deployed all around.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video