Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, centre, and her husband Philip arrive for the Conservative Party Conference at the Manchester Central Convention Complex in Manchester, England, Sunday Oct. 1, 2017. The ruling Conservative Party is holding its annual conference with Prime Minister Theresa May facing fresh party tensions over how to manage Britain's Brexit departure from the European Union. PA via AP Stefan Rousseau
Nation & World

UK's May fights for future after election woes, Brexit rift

The Associated Press

October 03, 2017 12:50 AM

MANCHESTER, England

Britain's governing Conservatives are holding their first conference since being re-elected in June, but they're not in a celebratory mood.

The party's grip on power is tenuous, its support base is aging, and its government is deeply divided over Brexit. For Prime Minister Theresa May, the annual gathering is a make-or-break chance to bring her fractious party into line and stop rivals trying to grab her crown.

Political scientist Tim Bale says May has little chance of "turning things around" with her keynote conference speech. "I think it's just a case of stopping the rot."

May is due to address the center-right party Wednesday. Delegates will hear Tuesday from Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who has been accused of undermining May by laying out his own roadmap for Britain's EU exit.

