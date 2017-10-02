Nation & World

Superintendent suspended for pulling down board VP's pants

The Associated Press

October 02, 2017 11:30 PM

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio

The superintendent of a suburban Cleveland school district has been suspended after he was caught on video at a high school football game pulling down the pants of the school board vice president.

Maple Heights School Board President Pamela Crews says Superintendent Charles Keenan was suspended for 10 days without pay and required to issue a letter of apology for the August incident, which was captured on surveillance video.

Keenan says his intent was to be playful with board Vice President Michael White, and he didn't mean to pull White's pants all the way down.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video