Bugs in the food is by design at new Bangkok bistro

In this Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 photo, ingredients use in some of dish from left to right, bamboo worms, silkworm, giant water beetle at Inspects in the Backyard Restaurant, Bangkok, Thailand. Ants and beetles in the kitchen? Normally that'd close down a restaurant, but bugs in the beef ragu and pests in the pesto are the business plan for one Bangkok eatery. Tucking into insects is familiar in Thailand, where street vendors pushing carts of fried crickets and buttery silkworms feed locals and tourists alike. But bugs are now fine-dining at a restaurant aiming to revolutionize views of nature's least-loved creatures.