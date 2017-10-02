A convey carrying Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif arrives at an accountability court in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. A Pakistani court has postponed the indictment of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for a week after his children, who are co-defendants in the case, did not appear in court. The court on Monday set Oct. 9 for the indictments against Sharif, his two sons, daughter and son in-law.
A convey carrying Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif arrives at an accountability court in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. A Pakistani court has postponed the indictment of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for a week after his children, who are co-defendants in the case, did not appear in court. The court on Monday set Oct. 9 for the indictments against Sharif, his two sons, daughter and son in-law. Anjum Naveed AP Photo
A convey carrying Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif arrives at an accountability court in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. A Pakistani court has postponed the indictment of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for a week after his children, who are co-defendants in the case, did not appear in court. The court on Monday set Oct. 9 for the indictments against Sharif, his two sons, daughter and son in-law. Anjum Naveed AP Photo

Nation & World

Pakistan's disgraced ex-PM re-elected head of ruling party

The Associated Press

October 02, 2017 11:10 PM

ISLAMABAD

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been re-elected as president of the country's ruling party, the Pakistan Muslim League, despite the scandal surrounding his dismissal from office.

His re-election on Tuesday came after parliament the previous day approved a bill allowing officials disqualified by courts to hold party offices.

The Supreme Court in July dismissed Sharif over concealing financial assets and he is now facing trial before an anti-corruption court

Pakistan's opposition parties have said they would challenge the new bill in court, saying it was just a means of paving way for Sharif's stay as party president.

Also on Monday, an anti-graft tribunal postponed Sharif's indictment for a week after his children, who are co-defendants in the case, failed to appear in court.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video