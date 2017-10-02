Nation & World

Rebels storm Indian paramilitary camp in Kashmir, 3 injured

The Associated Press

October 02, 2017 6:59 PM

NEW DELHI

Police say rebels fighting Indian rule in Kashmir have stormed a paramilitary camp outside the airport serving the region's main city and at least three soldiers have been injured in the attack.

Top officer S.P. Vaid says an unspecified number of militants attacked the heavily guarded camp Tuesday morning hurling grenades and spraying automatic gunfire and says soldiers are responding to the militants' gunfire.

The camp houses a battalion of India's Border Security Force and is few hundred meters (yards) ahead of the Srinagar airport.

India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, but both claim it in its entirety. Rebel groups have been fighting since 1989 for Kashmir to be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

No anti-India rebel group immediately commented on the fighting.

