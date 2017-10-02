The Latest: Palestinian PM in Gaza in reconciliation effort

A Palestinian Fatah member receives greetings after being released from a Hamas jail in front of the interior ministry, in Gaza City, Sunday Oct. 1, 2017. The Palestinian prime minister is set to lead a large delegation of Fatah officials traveling from the West Bank to Gaza on Monday in the most ambitious attempt to reconcile with the rival Hamas militant group after a 10-year rift that has left the Palestinians divided between two governments. Logo in Arabic reads, " the ministry of the interior and national security." Khalil Hamra AP Photo