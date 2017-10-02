FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2017, file photo, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha attends the Dialogue of Emerging Market and Developing Countries on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Xiamen, China. President Donald Trump hosts the Thailand's junta leader at the White House on Oct. 2, a rare instance of a military ruler being feted in Washington before even a nominal return to civilian rule.
Nation & World

Trump hosts Thailand's junta leader at White House

By MATTHEW PENNINGTON Associated Press

October 02, 2017 1:07 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump hosts Thailand's junta leader at the White House on Monday. It's a rare instance of a military ruler being feted in Washington before even a nominal return to civilian rule.

The visit of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha (prah-YOOT chahn oh-CHAH) comes three years after he seized power in a military coup, and days after the elected leader whose government he ousted was sentenced in absentia to five years in prison.

Human rights groups are outraged, but it gives a shot in the arm to U.S. relations with its oldest ally in Asia, which has moved more into China's orbit since Washington scaled back ties because of the military takeover.

