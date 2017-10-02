Trump hosts Thailand's junta leader at White House

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2017, file photo, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha attends the Dialogue of Emerging Market and Developing Countries on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Xiamen, China. President Donald Trump hosts the Thailand's junta leader at the White House on Oct. 2, a rare instance of a military ruler being feted in Washington before even a nominal return to civilian rule. Pool Photo via AP Wu Hong