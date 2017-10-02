AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

More Videos 0:32 Crash at Highway 99 and Kansas Avenue in Modesto Pause 2:15 Peace Officer Memorial Run 1:27 Atwater man describes scene of Las Vegas mass shooting 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58 1:29 Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 1:09 Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank 2:02 Modesto's Top 10 iconic food and drink spots 2:47 Downey 28, Enochs 10 | Highlights 1:14 Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 3:30 Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: You Wreck Me Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58 A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire while country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night a the Route 91 Harvest Festival. At least 58 people, including two off-duty police officers, and wounded more than 400, officials said Monday. Here, see footage of people fleeing the scene and police responding before suspect 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was killed. A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire while country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night a the Route 91 Harvest Festival. At least 58 people, including two off-duty police officers, and wounded more than 400, officials said Monday. Here, see footage of people fleeing the scene and police responding before suspect 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was killed. Storyful

