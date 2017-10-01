Mormon leader Robert D. Hales dies; served on top panel

FILE - This July 10, 2015, file photo, shows Senior Mormon leader Robert D. Hales, right, and Richard G. Scott, left, attending the memorial service for Mormon leader Boyd K. Packer at the Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City. Senior Mormon leader Robert D. Hales has died at the age of 85. Church spokesman Eric Hawkins said in a statement that Hales died Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in a Salt Lake City hospital surrounded by his wife and family. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo