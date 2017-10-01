French soldiers patrol outside the Marseille railway station, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. French police warn people to avoid Marseille's main train station amid reports of knife attack, assailant shot dead.
French soldiers patrol outside the Marseille railway station, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. French police warn people to avoid Marseille's main train station amid reports of knife attack, assailant shot dead. Claude Paris AP Photo
French soldiers patrol outside the Marseille railway station, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. French police warn people to avoid Marseille's main train station amid reports of knife attack, assailant shot dead. Claude Paris AP Photo

Nation & World

2 women killed by man with knife at French train station

By CLAUDE PARIS and SYLVIE CORBET Associated Press

October 01, 2017 7:07 AM

MARSEILLE, France

A man with a knife attacked people at the main train station in the southeastern French city of Marseille on Sunday, killing two women before soldiers fatally shot the assailant, officials said.

French police warned people to avoid Saint Charles train station, tweeting that an operation was underway. Soldiers and police took up positions outside the station, which was evacuated.

Three police officials said one woman was stabbed to death. Two of the officials said the other woman's throat was slit. The assailant was shot dead by soldiers who were patrolling inside the station. The officials were speaking on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly about the operation.

The Paris prosecutors' office said that a counter-terrorism investigation has been opened. No further details were immediately given, including the motive for the attack. Interior Minister Gerard Collomb tweeted that he would travel to the scene.

Earlier this month, four American college students were attacked with acid at the same train station in Marseille. At the time, French authorities said the assailant was suffering from a mental illness.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video