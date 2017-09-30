Arson suspect jailed in blaze that gutted Alabama church

This undated photo provided by the Talladega County Sheriff's Office shows Donald Clay Warren, 31, a suspect being held on an arson charge Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in a fire that destroyed a small rural church in Talladega County, Ala. Warren, of Talladega, faces a charge of second-degree arson in the blaze, which was deliberately set, according to the Alabama Department of Insurance State Fire Marshal’s Office. Talladega County Sheriff's Office via AP)