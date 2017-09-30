Nation & World

Greek police arrest 8 smugglers who brought in 38 migrants

The Associated Press

September 30, 2017 1:08 PM

THESSALONIKI, Greece

Greek police announced they have arrested eight migrant traffickers who reportedly smuggled 38 migrants through Greece's land border with Turkey.

All the arrests were made Friday, in northern Greece, in four separate incidents.

The largest group of migrants — 10 from Vietnam, two from Iraq and two from Pakistan — was smuggled by two Moldovans and a Romanian. The migrants were stashed in one car while two other traffickers drove another vehicle, checking for police roadblocks, police say.

Ten Syrians and Somalis smuggled in by a Bulgarian driver told police they paid 2,400 euros ($2,836) each to be taken into central Europe. Another seven Iraqis, five Afghanis and two Pakistanis were also smuggled in by traffickers.

Similar incidents occur almost daily, police say.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video