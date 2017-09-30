The Latest: Mormon leader reaffirms gay marriage opposition

FILE - This April 1, 2017 file photo shows Thomas M. Monson, president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the two-day Mormon church conference in Salt Lake City. Monson won't attend this weekend's church conference in Salt Lake City due to his ailing health--church authorities confirmed Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, that the 90-year-old Monson will miss the twice-yearly conference and referred to church's May, 2017, statement that Monson is no longer coming to meetings at church offices regularly because of limitations related to his age. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo