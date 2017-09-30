Nation & World

Ex-head of Florida page program convicted of soliciting sex

The Associated Press

September 30, 2017 8:22 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The former coordinator of a Florida Legislature teenage page program has been convicted of soliciting sex from an undercover investigator he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

Michael Chmielewski, convicted Friday in federal court in Tallahassee, faces between 10 years and life in prison at sentencing scheduled Jan. 5.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Chmielewski was convicted of attempted enticement of a minor after a three-day trial. He was arrested in February after authorities say he responded to a Craigslist ad from an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old girl. They discussed sexual activity and he was arrested when he traveled to meet her, according to authorities.

Chmielewski was fired after his arrest. He oversaw a program that recruits 300 teenagers a year as aides and messengers for the state House.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video