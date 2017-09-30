Nation & World

Jury: $21.7m to survivors of 3 dead in medical chopper crash

The Associated Press

September 30, 2017 8:34 AM

MANCHESTER, Ky.

A Kentucky jury has awarded $21.7 million to families of three people who died in a June 2013 medical helicopter crash.

Local media groups report that a jury in Clay County decided the award Thursday.

The helicopter crashed in a school parking lot 750 feet (225 meters) from a helipad, killing 61-year-old pilot Eddy Sizemore; 40-year-old paramedic Herman "Lee" Dobbs; and 28-year-old nurse Jesse Jones.

Eight family members sued Bell Helicopter Textron Inc.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the crash probably occurred because the pilot became disoriented and lost control in foggy nighttime conditions.

Gary C. Robb, attorney for the families, said there was a main rotor blade defect, and the tail broom and roof broke off, leaving the crew helpless.

A spokeswoman says the company will appeal.

