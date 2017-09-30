Nation & World

Guard faces 10 years for beating inmate, planting evidence

The Associated Press

September 30, 2017 8:35 AM

PANAMA CITY, Fla.

A former Florida prison guard has been found guilty of assaulting and inmate and then planting evidence in a failed attempt to claim self-defense.

Willie Walker is facing up to 10 years in prison after being convicted Friday in federal court of violating the inmate's rights.

The Panama City News-Herald reports that in March 2015 the 58-year-old Walker sprayed a Gulf Correctional Institution inmate with a chemical agent and then struck him repeatedly, fracturing his nose and causing a head wound that required stapling. Officials say he then planted a homemade knife.

Walker is scheduled to be sentenced in December.

