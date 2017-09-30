Nation & World

Austria's 'Burqa ban' law signals rightward political turn

The Associated Press

September 30, 2017 7:03 AM

VIENNA

A law prohibiting any kind of full face covering — known popularly as the "Burqa ban" — takes effect Sunday in Austria, and strong support for it portends political upheaval in the country's Oct. 15 national election.

Austrian parties campaigning on an anti-migrant message are poised to win and form a coalition government, reflecting a rightward swing in a country that's mainly had centrist governments since World War II.

The law — called "Prohibition for Covering the Face" — also forbids off-slope ski masks, surgical masks outside hospitals and party masks in public. Offenders risk a fine of 150 euros (nearly $180).

Full veils remain rare in Austria despite the 2015 migrant surge into Europe. Support for the law is strong nonetheless, reflecting anti-Muslim attitudes in the predominantly Catholic country.

