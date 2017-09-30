Timeline of recent events in Catalonia's independence drive

With 'esteladas', the pro-independence Catalan flag, on the ir backs, youngsters attend a closing campaign rally for the 'Yes' vote in the independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, Friday Sept. 29, 2017. Catalonia's planned referendum on secession is due be held Sunday by the pro-independence Catalan government but Spain's government calls the vote illegal, since it violates the constitution, and the country's Constitutional Court has ordered it suspended. Felipe Dana AP Photo