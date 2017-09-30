Bali authorities urge many who fled volcano to return home

Children play outside they temporary shelter at an evacuee camp outside of the Mount Agung volcano in Klungkung, Bali, Indonesia, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. A week after authorities put Bali's volcano on high alert, tremors that indicate an eruption is coming show no sign of abating, swelling the exodus from the region to at least 140,000 people. Firdia Lisnawati AP Photo