Norway grants immigration to Israeli nuclear whistleblower

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2009 file photo, Israeli nuclear whistleblower Mordechai Vanunu sits between two prison guards as he waits in a courtroom before a hearing in Jerusalem. Mordechai Vanunu has been granted permission to immigrate to Norway so he can be united with his Norwegian wife. Vanunu’s wife, Kristin Joachimsen, told Norway's TV2 channel Friday Sept. 29, 2017, that the couple requested family reunification after they wed in May 2015. Dan Balilty, File AP Photo