AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

Thousands attend the state funeral of Mohsen Hojaji, a young Revolutionary Guard soldier beheaded by the Islamic State group in Syria, in Tehran, Iran on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. The death of 25-year-old Hojaji has struck a nerve in Iran, which has suffered casualties while its troops are deployed in Iraq to fight the Islamic State group, and in Syria where they support the government of embattled President Bashar Assad. Ebrahim Noroozi AP Photo