Thousands attend the state funeral of Mohsen Hojaji, a young Revolutionary Guard soldier beheaded by the Islamic State group in Syria, in Tehran, Iran on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. The death of 25-year-old Hojaji has struck a nerve in Iran, which has suffered casualties while its troops are deployed in Iraq to fight the Islamic State group, and in Syria where they support the government of embattled President Bashar Assad.
Nation & World

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

September 30, 2017 12:31 AM

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes images of a family wading across a river in Puerto Rico after a bridge was washed away by Hurricane Maria; Kashmiri Shiite Muslims detained by Indian police during a religious procession in Srinagar; and an activist opposed to the GOP's health care bill taken away by Capitol Police in Washington.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Sept. 23-29, 2017.

___

