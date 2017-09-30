Nation & World

Romania: Fire at Bucharest retirement home leaves 1 dead

The Associated Press

September 30, 2017 12:29 AM

BUCHAREST, Romania

Authorities in Romania say one person has died and 19 people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a retirement home in the capital.

Department of Emergency Situations head Raed Arafat said the blaze erupted early Saturday at the home in Bucharest.

Bagdasar Arseni Hospital spokesman Florin Bica says a firefighter also was being treated for a head injury.

Firefighters were working to extinguish the blaze, which spread from the retirement home to an adjacent auto service and a house.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video